1870s live again at Frontier Army Days

“Thank you for letting me cut off your arm.”

Only at Frontier Army Days will you hear these words spoken, and there it’s all in good gangrenous fun.

Jason Harris from the Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher was back this year as a delightfully horrifying frontier Army surgeon. With the help of young volunteers from the audience he performed gruesome but imaginary amputations and brain surgeries using the newest and best medical techniques of the 1870s.

“This is our 10th annual Frontier Army Days,” Fort Sill Director of Museums Frank Siltman said. “This year also it’s the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Fort Sill. And so we tied this together. Today we’re going to have a thousand students from 13 schools and three home-school groups that are coming, and we’re going to be able to show them the history of the frontier.

“And not just the Army. They’ll see the frontier Army, but they’re also going to see laundresses, doctors, go to frontier school. And so they get to see those multiple aspects of society and culture in the frontier.

“The important part is, the history of Fort Sill just isn’t the history of the Army. It is the history of the region. It’s the history of the tribes. It’s the history of the settlement of this area. And so the interactions of all those groups together are important.

“What we do with this is we give kids the opportunity to see, feel and touch history. You can read it in a book, you can listen to somebody talk about it, you can see it on a film or something. But when kids are going to be able to touch, I am always amused by how much they enjoy the laundry by hand. They actually get their hands wet and do laundry the old-fashioned way. And when they see the cannonfire (and) they get around the horses, they’re going to remember that the rest of their lives,” Siltman said.