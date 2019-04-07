11-year-old girl gone missing Monday found

An 11-year-old Lawton girl missing since Monday afternoon was recovered by Tuesday morning.

Lawton Police put out an alert for Jessica Ross as a missing and possibly endangered child after she went missing around 3:15 p.m. Monday. She had last been seen wearing a turquoise bathing suit top, black shorts, and pink and black tennis shoes.

A release issued by Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, said she had been located.

Few other details are available.