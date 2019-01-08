101-year-old Lawton woman to receive Award in Excellence from mayor 

In her 101 years, Darline Bridges-Hornbeck has led, served and influenced quite a few people — most of them right here in Lawton. For this reason, she’s been named as this year’s recipient of the Lawton Award in Excellence.

Awarded annually since 2012, the Lawton Award in Excellence is presented by the mayor to an individual who exemplifies outstanding excellence in service to the community,” according to a July 18 City of Lawton news release. Mayor Stan Booker will present the award to Bridges-Hornbeck at the City of Lawton Birthday Reception and Ceremony tonight. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 212 SW 9th.

Sitting with her hands folded gracefully in her lap Monday morning at Brookridge Retirement Community, Bridges-Hornbeck said she was surprised when she learned she had been selected as this year’s award winner. But according to her daughter, Donna Waller, it should come as a shock to no one.

“People don’t toot their own horns, that’s why I was thrilled about this,” said Waller via phone from her summer home in Lake City, Colo. “Now people will know what a great lady she’s been, and I think it will bring her a lot of joy to be around all these people, receiving the recognition.”

In June, Sharon Cheatwood, arts coordinator for the City’s Arts and Humanities Division, called Waller to let her know her mother would be receiving the award. She asked Waller to help put together some biographical information about Bridges-Hornbeck to present at the ceremony.