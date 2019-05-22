‘Wax museum’ brings famous Oklahomans to life

Famous Oklahomans — past and present — came alive through wax and childhood imagination Tuesday at Whittier Elementary.

The school’s third grade hosted the sixth annual Whittier Wax Museum with dozens of students dressed up and portraying wax figures of renowned Oklahomans like Ree Drummond, Bill Pickett and Alfre Woodard. The imaginative production was the brainchild of third-grade teacher Crystal Sellers.

“I wanted to do something that was not a paper and pencil activity,” she said. “I wanted it to be something that would stick with them and be memorable and integrate other things with. I wanted it to be something they wouldn’t forget.”

Sellers conceived of the idea of assigning each third-grade student a famous Oklahoma native. From astronauts to television and movie stars to accomplished athletes and politicians, the state has a rich history of accomplished individuals. Sellers wanted to instill that pride into her students by helping them learn about these famous people and their ties to the state.

“I went through a list of famous Oklahomans and I gave each student one person to portray,” Sellers said. “There’s such a vast majority of famous Oklahomans here that it was sometimes hard to choose.”

The students have had nearly two months to work on their projects. They had to do a research report and make a book with all of the facts of their individual presented in a nice visual manner. They then came up with a speech to give in character to the other students of the school. Each student can focus on a different aspect of their character’s lives.