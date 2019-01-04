‘Smart Cookies’ crowned Battle of the Books champions

A trio of “smart cookies” took home the title of Battle of the Books champions following an intense contest Friday.

The Crosby Park Elementary “Smart Cookies” student team of Eesha Katta, Elizabeth Oduma and Alice Sander outlasted 12 other teams from elementary schools across the district to win at Central Middle School.

“We were really nervous,” Sander said. “It was hard up there.”

Thirty-nine students in teams of three were tasked with sourcing the book title and author’s name from a quote read to them. Teams got one point for the book title and an additional point for the author. Halfway through the series of 20 questions, Smart Cookies was in the lead with a two-point advantage over the next team.