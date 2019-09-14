‘Reunion of Nations’ binds Comanche culture with relatives at 20th Annual Shoshonean Reunion

The 20th Annual Shoshonean Numic Language Reunion returns this week to the Comanche Nation where the theme is “Reviving the Past to Awaken the Future.”

The event marks a return to the connection from days of old when the Comanche were part of the Shoshone people. Now connected through language and elements of culture, it is a family reunion that marks a week of celebration for all things Comanche.

That’s why this year’s reunion makes a perfect fit as it leads into the 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair. Both events will take place at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

There will be an array of activities shared by the people and all the hints of each culture will be on display. From teepee building, frybread cooking and bow and arrow shooting contests to demonstrations of history, language and art, it will be a center of cultural exchange.

With the arrival of Spanish horses, the birth of the Comanches would soon follow. Bands of Eastern Shoshone split off from the main tribe body around 1700 and moved southeastward. They would become known as some of the finest horsemen and fiercest cavalry the world has known before the cessation of hostilities in the 1870s.

The reunion committee and its officers: Eleanor McDaniel, chair; Charlene Tahdooahnippah, vice chair; Sandra Toyekoyah, treasurer; and Randi Attocknie, secretary; have been working throughout the year to get the planning just right.