‘Little Warrior’ inspires blood drive

In proving his mother’s belief that Jacob Coin Hancock’s life had purpose that would affect others, the “little warrior” is inspiring others to help save lives.

Jacob, who died April 12, just short of his second birthday, is the face of inspiration for upcoming Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives.

Elgin High School’s student council is sponsoring an OBI blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16, at the high school gym in honor of Jacob.

His mother, Jennifer spoke often of the importance of donated blood and platelets in helping Jacob to survive his many surgeries. She wants people to continue assisting others, not just her son, as well as to share his story in inspiration for others to follow suit.

“While he was still with us, one of the most important things that kept him with us for as long as we did was the miracle of blood, plasma, and platelet transfusions,” she wrote to the Jacob’s Journey Facebook page. “Please consider donating or of you cannot donate for medical reasons stop by anyway and make a small monetary donation.”

“The blood banks are seriously low which is a tragedy because blood, platelets, and plasma save lives every day,” she said.

Since The Constitution first published the story of Jacob and his family’s story on March 24, his mother has shared the days that followed through communication with the paper and through the Jacob’s Journey Facebook group that has around 2,000 members.