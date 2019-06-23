‘Little Warrior’ the heart of All-American Blood Drive

The All-American Blood Drive to help the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) stockpile on much needed blood and platelets also is serving the cause of helping the family of “the little warrior” who has become the organization’s icon.

Donors are asked to stop in or schedule an appointment for between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and make donations at Suite 19-A, 3801 Cache Road. The site is next to Party City in Cache Road Square. Teens 16-and-up can donate with parental permission.

Blood donations credits from the drive will be offered to the family of Jacob Coin Hancock to help offset the cost of blood needed by Jacob during his recent fight for life. Although he ultimately lost his fight on April 12, just short of his second birthday, his will to fight lives on through the drive.

Jacob’s mother, Jennifer Hancock, has become an ambassador for the OBI. She has been encouraging the public to do its part and give blood to help the organization keep up its stores of all blood types. Along with blood, the platelets are an important commodity, she said.

“We are in a critical shortage in Oklahoma currently and this effects us all,” she said. “It only takes a moment for you or a loved one to be in need of life saving donations.”