‘Endgame’ is a childhood fulfillment

“Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination of more than 10 years of storytelling across the 22 movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has finally arrived in theaters today and comic book fans are ecstatic.

“It’s almost unexplainable,” said Greg Edwards, co-owner of Carolina Comics. “It’s what you’ve been reading about your whole life now coming to life on the big screen.”

When Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury appeared on-screen for the first time during a post-credits scene at the end of 2008’s “Iron Man,” he teased Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark that he had just become a part of a larger universe. The “Avengers Initiative” of which Fury spoke was only a pipe dream at the time for the most diehard of comic fans. Many film goers left confused, but those who grew up reading Marvel comics saw what could — and would ultimately — become the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was just like a real comic book, where they drop hints and storylines in there and leave them hanging for a long time,” Edwards said. “You have your main storyline going, and then they’ll drop something that you don’t think about as a subplot until it shows up later.”

That tease would finally be fulfilled with 2012’s “The Avengers.” The MCU as it is today was born. But it too offered its own tease with a passing glimpse of major comic book villain Thanos. The “mad titan” wouldn’t appear on screen again until 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and again in 2015 at the end of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” It would take a full six years from his initial appearance for his true presence to felt in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”