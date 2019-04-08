‘Cache is ready’

When Sharon Fithian moved to Cache 25 years ago, there was just one small pharmacy open on a downtown street corner that provided residents with basic medical supplies.

“Folks were pretty proud of that,” she said.

When the pharmacy closed down a year or two later, Fithian said it left a health care dessert in the small town west of Lawton.

On July 22, relief came in the form of Lawton Community Health Center’s (LCHC) newest community clinic, the Cache Clinic, 512 C Ave.