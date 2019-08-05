‘Battle of the Bulge’ veteran reflects on service on VE Day

December 1944 — Victory was within reach for the allied forces when the Germans launched a counterattack that would later be known as the “Battle of the Bulge.”

It would be the last major offensive campaign of the German forces, but a young Don William Ginter Sr. didn’t know that. The Lawton native soldier was merely trying to stay alive in what seemed like a never-ending onslaught of artillery strikes. German rocket artillery, known as “screaming mimis” to allied forces, constantly bombarded the area around Bastogne where Ginter served as a lineman with the 377th Parachute Field Artillery of the 101st Airborne Division. He had just received word that his wife had given birth to his second child, a daughter, and he wasn’t sure if he was going to get home to see her.

“I love you and can’t wait to see you again,” he wrote in a letter to his wife back home.

Ginter’s duty was to run communication lines across the battlefield behind the frontlines, so that the soldiers on the front could communicate with officers and personnel in the rear. Every time a screaming mimi destroyed communication lines, Ginter had to repair them. It was not an easy task.