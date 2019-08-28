Young Carnegie man jailed for molesting 11-year-old girl

A 19-year-old Carnegie man is in jail on $500,000 bond and is looking at the prospect of no less than 25 years in prison after he was charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl at the town fair.

Troy Dean Shirey made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16, court records indicate.

Shirey was arrested after an investigation that began when the girl’s mother reported her daughter’s alleged sexual assault with Carnegie Police on Aug. 11. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shirey first met the girl and her juvenile siblings Aug. 9 at the Carnegie fair. They returned the next night and he met up with them again.

At one point, Shirey is accused of putting the girl on his shoulders and carrying her away from her siblings and to a nearby building. The affidavit states he took her off his shoulders, pushed her against a wall and put his hands down her pants. She told her family of the incident once she returned home. She later told police that Shirey knew she was 11-years-old.

The girl’s brother told police that he had Shirey’s phone number and text messages from him admitting “I don’t know what else to say, I will regret it for the rest of my lice (sic) man I messed with your sister ok I want to die and go to hell I deserve to …,” according to the affidavit. Police reported attempts to speak with Shirey on Aug. 11 but he didn’t answer.