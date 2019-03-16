WOSC hosts Mangum Public Schools for Professional Development

ALTUS – Western Oklahoma State College faculty and staff hosted Mangum Public Schools teachers and administration on Thursday, March 7, for professional development.

The group had the opportunity to hear from faculty, staff and students throughout the day. Western Ambassador and Mangum alumnae, Loclynn Lively, spoke to the group as well, providing a unique perspective and telling them about all of the opportunities Western has given her.

“It is great to be able to highlight one of our students,” said Chrystal Overton, Western Academic Affairs vice president. “Loclynn was able to share the benefits of starting her college career at Western. Students beginning their higher education journey at a community college have numerous advantages including lower cost of tuition and smaller class size.”

Each teacher had the chance to visit with faculty members from their specific discipline. This gave both Mangum and Western the opportunity to learn more about what they can do to provide the best experience for students.

“Peer collaboration is an excellent method to share best practices among colleagues,” Overton said. “This practice benefits faculty from both institutions. We feel this practice will improve the educational outcomes for the students we serve.”