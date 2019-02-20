Woman charged with child abuse

A 44-year-old Anadarko woman is in jail for allegations of being drunk and abusing her kids.

Jennifer Lynn Tartsah made her initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where she received two felony counts of child abuse by injury, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Tartsah is accused of pulling her 3-year-old daughter from a chair and then throwing it at her, as well as of punching her 16-year-old daughter in the face, according to the charges.

Anadarko police made contact shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday with Tarsah and the children in reference to a domestic violence incident, according to the probable cause affidavit. The teen said her mother had been drinking alcohol and checked her and her 14-year-old brother out of school. With their uncle driving, they all went to a restaurant to eat. When the toddler didn’t want to eat, the teen said her mother yanked the girl out of the chair and threw her onto the floor and then threw the chair at the girl, hitting her.