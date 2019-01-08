Woman accused of kidnapping

A 50-year-old Duncan woman is in jail after being accused of kidnapping her neighbor and threatening to kill and eat her and her unborn baby during a bizarre beer run.

Linda June Miller made her initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of kidnapping, court records indicate. She faces up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Duncan police began investigating Miller after her neighbor came to the police station Monday afternoon to tell of an incident from the weekend.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the neighbor said that Miller, who lives at 604 N. I Street, came to her home to ask for a ride. The neighbors said she felt safe because her friend was with her.

The neighbor said that Miller, clad in her underwear, first came to the home and beat on the door and asked for a lighter or matches. After giving her a candle lighter, Miller asked for a ride to the store, the affidavit states. The woman said she might go later but not now. Miller then stayed on the porch until the neighbor got dressed and took her to the store. She said it appeared that Miller was under the influence of something.

Once they arrived at one store on Main Street, Miller began “to curse and scream,” the neighbor said. They then drove across the street to a grocery store and Miller asked if the woman had any money and she gave her $20 to go inside and get some groceries, according to the affidavit. Miller went inside and returned with her bag that had bread and other items. The woman said she didn’t believe the food had been paid for due to it not being in a store sack.