Washington man ready for arraignment in 2006 Duncan molestation

A 33-year-old Olympia, Wash., man and former active-duty soldier accused of molesting a then-12-year-old Duncan girl repeatedly over a decade ago is scheduled to be arraigned over a year after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Stephens County.

Bob Nathaniel Covington made his initial appearance Jan. 18 in Stephens County District Court with first-degree rape (victim under age 14), and sodomy (victim under 16 years), records indicate. Following his preliminary hearing conference on Wednesday, he was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 before District Judge Ken Graham.

Duncan police began investigating Covington in June 2017 after being contacted by a Lacey, Wash., officer who had spoken with Covington after the man came in asking to speak with police. Covington told the officer he’d been sexually involved with minor females in both Washington and, a decade ago, repeatedly with a girl from Duncan when she was 12.