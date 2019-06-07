Walters man held on $1 million bond following drug bust

A 41-year-old Walters man with six prior convictions is being held on $1 million bond for an allegation of trafficking methamphetamine.

Joshua Lynn Watts made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison but due to his prior record, he would be eligible to up to life in prison, if convicted.

Watts was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN).

According to the probable cause affidavit, Watts as arrested for a felony warrant while at the Days Inn Hotel, 601 NW 2nd. During the time of his arrest, he was carrying a small hand bag that contained a baggie of crystal-like substance, a glass jar containing marijuana, a chamber loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition inside, digital scales and multiple other items of drug paraphernalia including syringes. A marijuana cigarette was also found on the ground next to the rest of his property.

Investigators tested the crystal substance and found it to be methamphetamine. The affidavit states the meth weighed 121 grams, including the baggie.