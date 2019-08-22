Voters to decide marijuana legalization, Hobart casino
The Kiowa Tribal budget and resolutions election is slated for Saturday and includes questions regarding legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana and the approval to move ahead on a casino in Hobart.
The Kiowa Election Commission will oversee Saturday’s election to pass the tribal budget and two resolutions approved by the Kiowa Indian Council: legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana and the approval of new loan agreement for construction of a Hobart casino.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 10 a.m. Saturday by the Carnegie Post Office. Ballots were mailed in July.
Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
•District 1: Kiowa Housing Authority, 1701 E. Central in Anadarko.
•District 2: Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.
•District 3-:United Methodist Church of Apache, 5000 South U.S. 281, Apache.
•District 4: Office of the Kiowa Tribal Legislature, 219 SW C, Lawton.
•District 5: Cache Community Building , 302 SW 5th Street , Cache.
•District 6-:Western Technology Center Hobart, 1000 South Bailey, Hobart.
•District 7: Best Western Plus ,4750 South I-35 Service Road , Oklahoma City.
Ballots will begin being counted at 5 p.m. Saturday. Each polling place will conduct its own count and then forward results to the election officials at the Kiowa Tribal Complex for a final tabulation.