Vintage Spring Tea set in Duncan

DUNCAN — Honored guests are being sought by the administrators at the Foreman Prairie House, to join in a Vintage Spring Tea at the historic home in Duncan.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-style house at 814 W. Oak, will be decked out on Saturday, May 4, in its best Proper English High Tea mode for the event, which will be held in two seatings: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

“This will be a chance for grandmothers, mothers, daughters, friends and loved ones to take a break and enjoy a traditional high tea,” said Laura McGouran, president of the Foreman House board of directors.

Reserve tickets will be available beginning Thursday and running through Thursday, April 25.

“There won’t be any tickets sold after April 25, so we’ll know how many guests to expect,” McGouran said.