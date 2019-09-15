Vietnam vet group's mission complete, but carries on
By Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press
MANKATO, Minn. — The group that erected a Vietnam War memorial in Mankato is disbanding.
But its members will continue to meet to celebrate their service and remember their comrades who did not come home.
The Vietnam Veterans of Southern Minnesota formed 35 years ago with a mission to commemorate fallen friends and support one another through challenging times, said member Wayne Sharp of Mankato.