Two killed in rollover into spillway

Two people, including a 50-year-old Altus man, died Friday night following a single vehicle wreck in Blaine County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Fred Adam Almaguer, of Altus, and Eddie Almaguer, 57, of Watonga, both died at the scene of the wreck 1½ miles north of Canton. Their bodies were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Fred Almaguer was driving a Chevrolet pickup northbound on Oklahoma 58A shortly before 9 p.m. when the truck failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete drainage ditch, Trooper Trent Cagle reported. The truck then continued off the roadway and went over a 70-foot emergency spillway for the city of Canton. The truck rolled 2½ times, ejecting Fred Almaguer 40 feet from point of impact. His passenger was ejected 45 feet from the point of impact.