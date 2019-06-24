You are here

Home » News » Area » Two guns recovered Monday believed to be connected to June 14 murder

Two guns recovered Monday believed to be connected to June 14 murder

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 11:23pm Scott Rains

CACHE — Two crucial pieces of potential evidence in a June 14 murder were recovered Monday.

Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel said that two handguns of different calibers were found following a search near the Oklahoma 115 exit/entrance ramps and U.S. 62 Monday afternoon. The recovery was part of an ongoing effort to collect evidence in the shooting death of Nathan Morrow, 26, of Cache.

Cache Mayor Shawn Komahcheet came out with a brush hog and began mowing the overgrown grass in that area around 9 a.m. Monday.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620