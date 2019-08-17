Truck driver on meth accused of almost causing bicyclist’s death

A truck driver who admitted to smoking meth is in jail for almost causing the death of a bicyclist Thursday near Cache.

Jeffrey Walter Earhart, 50, of Shawnee, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of driving under the influence with great bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unsafe lane use, records indicate. Punishment for the felony is between 4 and 20 years in prison.

First responders were called shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday to U.S. 62, just east of Oklahoma 115, on the report of a tractor trailer that had struck a bicyclist. Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel said she arrived to find the bicyclist severely injured and inside an ambulance. A tractor-trailer was parked 1,275 feet from where the bicycle was laid down on the highway shoulder and the police chief didn’t see any skid marks in the area of the collision, according to the affidavit. The bicyclist later underwent surgery for a shattered arm.