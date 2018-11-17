Trout season off to 'haphazard' start in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK — Cold weather means fresh trout in Medicine Creek.

Trout season arrived Nov. 1 and the creek has already been stocked twice since it began. Hundreds of tasty trout are swimming just beneath the glassy surface of the creek — ripe for catching by those with a little patience and a lot of time.

Ron Matteson has camped out in different places along the creek since the season began two weeks ago. He said it’s all one big game of cat and mouse. First, you have to figure out where the trout are at. Then you have to figure out what bait they’re attracted to. Then you have to hope they’ll bite.

“I’ve had two hits and landed one today,” Matteson said. “I’ve been out here since it started and it’s been kind of haphazard.”