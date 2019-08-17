A-Town heads to Austin

A handful of Apache High School graduates still spend most of their free time throwing balls around — but they’ve come a long way from gym class.

This month, Apache-based dodgeball team “A-Town” will compete for two national titles at the 2019 Elite National Dodgeball Championships in Austin, Texas.

For A-Town team member Jeremy Wright, it’s a testament to the hard work the crew has put into getting faster, stronger, more learned in in the sport.

“We haven’t lost a match in two or three years,” Wright said. “We’re ready to take this to the next level.”

HISTORY MAKES CHEMISTRY

A-Town’s team members range in age from 19 to 60 and include a pastor, a firefighter, a college student and a few educators, living in Apache, Lawton, Tulsa and Weatherford, Okla. In addition to Wright, the roster includes Jordan Littrell, Jalen Domebo, Landon McCracken, and brothers Kallan and Kerry Glasgow — all Apache High alums.

Jeremy’s dad, Scott Wright, also an Apache grad, will play with A-Town for the first time at the Elite tournament. Scott is no newbie, however, when it comes to the A-Town guys.