Town of Geronimo will celebrate its birthday

The Town of Geronimo will celebrate its 113th birthday Friday with a parade through downtown.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

“The town of Geronimo is celebrating its 113th birthday,” Leslie Mallow, coordinator of the celebration said. “We started this celebration in 1986, two years after the bank robbery. Our main goal is to provide something that will bring the community together.”

On Friday evening, a brisket fundraiser will be held by donation only and a corn hole tournament is scheduled, along with recognizing Hometown Heroes, and a teen dance. There also will be a fireworks display at dusk.

On Saturday, many events will be held, including a fire department breakfast at 7:30 a.m., a fishing derby and the senior class 5K color run. New this year is the “Paws on Parade” costume contest, which will be held at 9 a.m. A petting zoo will be on site, the Lil Mr. and Miss Geronimo pageant will be held and a songwriter’s competition will be held. Mutton busting and bull writing will also be at the festival.

Three bands will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. with Zack Crow, followed by Wyatt Gregory at 8:30 p.m. and East Cache Creek at 9:30 p.m.