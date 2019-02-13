Tipton, Temple school bond issues pass

Two area school districts will start new construction projects later this year after voters went to the polls Tuesday.

Tipton Public Schools will move forward with a $1.8 million project to build a new STEM facility and greenhouse after district voters approved the measure with overwhelmingly positive results. Out of 160 total votes cast, 123 were in favor of approving the measure — a 76.88 percent majority. All school bond issues require a 60 percent majority to be approved.

Superintendent Steve Glenn said he was pleased by the results, but now is the time to get to work.

“It’s a relief to get it passed,” he said. “Now, we have to get to work and get it done. That’s the next part of this.The town was gracious enough to give us this honor. Now we have to make sure we get it done.”

The district’s board of education will move forward in acquiring and selling the bonds. The proposal was structured in a such a way that the project will be funded by a series of bonds, due to the small tax base of the district. Glenn said the board will have to take out a loan in order to pay for the construction costs up front, but that was already considered as part of the process. He’s not sure when ground will be broken, but he’s excited to get to that point.

“We’re very excited for our kids and our community,” Glenn said. “They’re going to have something that will be here from now on — something we can be proud of — something they can be proud of. It’s going to be a great thing for Tipton schools.”