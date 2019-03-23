Thursday wreck sends Marlow woman to hospital

A 29-year-old Marlow woman was admitted to a Purcell hospital in fair condition following a wreck Thursday night north of Pauls Valley.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kortney D. Lavey was admitted to Purcell Hospital in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.

Lavey was driving a Cadillac STS northbound on Oklahoma 19 shortly before midnight when a Volvo tractor trailer that was attempting to turn southbound onto the highway from Kimberlin Road turned into her path, Trooper Chris Earnhart reported. The Cadillac crashed into the rear trailer portion of the rig and went off the right side of the roadway, running into a ditch and coming to rest.

Lavey’s passenger, Krystin T. Kirkendall, 27, of Lindsay, was admitted to Purcell Hospital in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.