Threats of hitting children lead investigators to a former convict with access to guns

Allegations of threats made “to hit children” at the Kiowa Vo-Tech in Fort Cobb led investigators to a man with a record and access to guns.

David R. McFarland, 32, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony as well as a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence, court records indicate. The felony is punishable by 2 years to life in prison.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating McFarland Aug. 8 after an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agent reported threatening emails sent from McFarland who was known to live in Carnegie.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McFarland sent a message to the OSBI that stated “your agents continue to publicly harass me at school via satellite having CHILDREN and adults say things and interfere with my school work.” He said things said were meant to provoke him into hitting one of the children. According to the message sent from his iPhone, McFarland told agents to address questions with the vo-tech.