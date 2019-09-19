Thousands of books available during Elgin Library sale

Bookworms better inch their way to Elgin this week for a literary feast.

The Friends of the Elgin Community Library will host their annual book sale Friday and Saturday at Connection Church.

Debbie Thomason, treasurer of the Friends, said the Friends have collected thousands of books, mostly through donations from the community.

Though the Friends have typically hosted their book sale twice a year, they recently switched to hosting one annual sale, since, according to Thomason, sorting the books is no small feat.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work,” she said. “Connection Church has been great in allowing us to use their area to spread everything out.”

Friends volunteers sort the books according to age — children’s and adult literature — and categories, like historical fiction, cooking, travel, etc.

“We have a wonderful selection of children’s books this year,” Thomason said, “the most we’ve ever had.”