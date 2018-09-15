Teens accused of thefts in Caddo County

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for pair of Chickasha teens accused of the July theft of a good Sarmaritan's Jeep that left him with a concussion.

Arrest warrants charging the teens as youthful offenders were issued Wednesday in Caddo County District Court. Records indicate Michael Crawford, 17, and Clayton Jason Grayson, 17, are each accused of first-degree robbery. The crime is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison upon conviction.