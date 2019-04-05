Students get back to nature during Resources Journey

Though it’s considered an outdoor classroom experience, part of the annual Natural Resources Journey had to go indoors Thursday after an early-morning drenching.

State Trapper Reggie Creekmore moved his presentation inside the Birdwatch House, and Oklahoma Farm Bureau educator Haley Berry delivered her message inside the Environmental Education Center. Other presenters made do with their open-air accommodations.

This makes the 15th year that multitudinous organizations have come together at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to show area fourth graders there’s more to life than what’s on a computer screen. When people question him about the value of this experience, Comanche County Conservation District Manager David Kuntz has an unassailable answer for them: “They’re our future voters.”

For a certainty the students delight in it, asking pertinent questions to show their familiarity with some of the subject matter at hand. Three groups from Lawton’s Pioneer Park Elementary School, two from Flower Mound School and two home-schooled groups, one from south of Temple and the other from Randlett, made the rounds Thursday.