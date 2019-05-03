Sterling woman hospitalized following Saturday night wreck

A 23-year-old Sterling woman is in serious condition following a Saturday night wreck 2 miles east of Elgin investigators blame on speeding.

Taylor Shae Milam was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Milam was passenger in a Ford vehicle driven by Mickey L. Milam, 24, of Sterling, that was traveling shortly after 11:15 p.m. westbound on Meers-Porter Hill Road. According to Trooper Zachary Wright’s investigation, the Ford became high-centered on a bridge a ½-mile east of Oklahoma 17, lost control and ran off the south side of the roadway striking a tree. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.