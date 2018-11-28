Stephens County towns set Christmas parades

STEPHENS COUNTY — Do you love a parade?

Is Christmas your most wonderful time of the year?

Well, continuing a holiday partnership that began several years ago, the three largest communities in Stephens County will unwrap a full day of parades and Christmas cheer on Saturday.

The triple-header begins at 10 a.m. with the Marlow Christmas Parade sponsored by that city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Five hours later, many of the same floats and spectators who started the day in Marlow will be in Duncan at 3 p.m. when Main Street Duncan Inc. and the City of Duncan host the county seat’s Christmas Parade.