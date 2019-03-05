Stephens County man drowns after being washed away from ATV

Following a night of frantic search in hopes of rescue, a 57-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning after being swept away in floodwaters.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said that Faron Morgan was recovered around 8:45 a.m. in a field about 12 miles east of Comanche off of Dr Pepper Road, about a mile from where he’d been lost.

Morgan was riding on an ATV vehicle on a flooded road near Oklahoma 53 and Johnson’s Corner when he was swept into the floodwaters, McKinney said. The sheriff’s office was called shortly before 6:40 p.m. about the man in distress and responders were on the scene within about 10 minutes. They would remain at the scene overnight.

McKinney said his department as well as members of Duncan’s police and fire departments, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and firefighters from Loco, Comanche and elsewhere searched through the night. High waters made for a difficult and treacherous search for the 35 people involved, he said.