Stephens County Livestock Show on tap

DUNCAN — For 80 years, the Stephens County Junior Livestock Show has provided special moments for young livestock showmen, their FFA and 4-H Club programs, the parents who support the competitors and spectators who gather for the show.

When the 81st Junior Livestock Show plays out at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, there will be two new exhibits that will be special.

“We do have a couple of new activities that will get some kids involved who haven’t participated in the past,” said Fair Board Secretary Kathy Shorter. “On Wednesday, after we’ve had the Ewe Lamb Show and the Market Lamb Show, we’ll be having a Gold Star Exhibit.

“Gold Star kids are children who have special needs. Becky Graham is the coordinator of the event and the special needs kids will be doing a little show of their own.

“It’s a way to make the Livestock Show even more inclusive and get more kids involved.”

Another special moment at the 2019 show will be on Thursday, when a mini-heifer exhibit will be held.