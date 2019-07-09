Stabbings, fire Thursday morning opens mystery in Indiahoma

Two men found stabbed and a house burned down Thursday morning in Indiahoma has the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department working the mystery as to what happened.

Deputies and firefighting responders were called around 2 a.m. to the area of Herford Avenue and Potter Street in Indiahoma on the report of a structure fire and possible disturbance, according to the incident report. They arrived to find two men suffering from stab wounds and a vacant mobile home without utilities that was burning to the ground.

Tim Wayne Stapleton, 60, of Indiahoma, received several injuries, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley. He had four broken ribs and a punctured lung and was taken to OU Medical Center due to his injuries.

Stradley said the man’s prospects are looking up.

“Yesterday they called and told us to call his family, it was looking bad,” he said. “Later they called and said it looks like he’s going to make it.”

A 30-year-old man who lives across the road from was found suffering stab wounds to the lower abdomen and upper right leg, the report states. Once he was treated and released from the hospital he was arrested and is currently in jail, according to Stradley.