Sleepy driving blamed for wreck that injured Mangum man

Sleepy driving was blamed by investigators for a wreck in Roger Mills County that sent a Mangum man to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Charles Douglas Smith, 50, was flown to Integris Southwest Medical Center Wednesday where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.

Smith was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 northbound on Oklahoma 34 shortly after 7 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway to the left and struck a culvert followed by a fence, just under 7 miles south of Harmon, according to Trooper Tyler Smith’s report.

A passenger, Skipper Ray Ritter, 46, of Mangum, was not injured. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, the report states.