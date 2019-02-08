Sleepy driving blamed for rollover wreck

A 37-year-old Davidson woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a rollover wreck in Tillman County investigators blame on sleepy driving.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Thaylia Fobb was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with back injuries.

Fobb was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 70 shortly before 9 a.m. when she went off the roadway to the right and rolled 1¾ times and came to rest on the driver’s side, 5 miles east of Davidson, Trooper Michael Witt reported.