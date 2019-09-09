Simmons Center event series promotes 'Girl Power'
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 11:13pm Lilly Mosley
Starting Thursday, the Simmons Center will host a weekly “Girl Power” event through Nov. 14.
Every Thursday evening, the event invites fifth through eighth grade girls to hear from accredited women, play games and make new friends.
Lori Belcher, the Simmons Center Youth and Sports Recreational manager, coordinated the event to build healthy relationships with local girls and positively influence their perspective on life.