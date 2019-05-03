Sidewalk projects approved for area towns

Two southwest Oklahoma towns have received federal funding for bicycle/pedestrian projects.

The projects in Waurika and Comanche are among 21 projects funded as part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Comanche was approved for a $689,194 project for a sidewalk project in its downtown on Oklahoma 53, while Waurika was approved for a $160,000 sidewalk project for five blocks in its downtown.

The Waurika grant will cover 80 percent of the $200,000 cost of rebuilding five blocks on East D, between Main and Pine streets. The work is the first phase; Phase II will complete there remaining three blocks of East D when funding is available, town officials say.