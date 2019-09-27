Sheriff’s resignation accepted

A petition to remove Kent Simpson from his position as Cotton County Sheriff was dismissed after he tendered his resignation.

The petition was dismissed by the Cotton County District Court “without prejudice,” meaning it can be renewed at any time.

The Cotton County Board of Commissioners accepted Simpson’s letter of resignation on Sept. 16. The board of commissioners also approved going into a settlement agreement with him and to have the case dismissed.

Simpson, 59, was accused of willfully and habitually, “with bad or evil purpose,” neglecting duties, according to the petition for removal.

Acting sheriff named

Tim King, who has served as the interim sheriff since Simpson’s June 10 suspension from his post, was appointed the acting sheriff for the remainder of Simpson’s term which ends next year.

The Sept. 20 filing of a misdemeanor charge against Simpson means he continues to face allegations stemming from his time on the job.

He is accused of exceeding his authority in executing a search warrant in March 2019 that led to the death of Michael Cooper, 55. The crime is punishable by up to 1 year in prison.