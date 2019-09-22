Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Southwest Oklahoma

The “Bern” was felt at the finale for the 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair when the iconic nominee for the Democratic presidential candidate visited.

Sunday night’s arrival of Sen. Bernie Sanders included ceremony and the best in Native American hospitality. The 78-year-old Sanders was escorted by tribal officials from the Comanche, Kiowa and Apache tribes into the dance grounds as part of the evening’s grand entry.

“Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful, beautiful event,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I’ve been to anything as moving as this event.”