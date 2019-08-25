Savvy Comanche County man refuses to fall for “virtual kidnapping” scheme

A Cache man did the right thing, according to law enforcement, and reported an attempted extortion from Mexico City.

According to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department incident report, the 64-year-old man received a phone call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday from a man claiming to have his daughter in custody.

The caller told the man that, in order to get his daughter back, he needed to send a $1,6000 MoneyGram to Pedro Flores-Perez in Mexico City or else his daughter would be killed. The man said he could hear a female voice screaming for help in the background, the report states.

Following that call, the man got in touch with his daughter and found that she was alright.

The man did not give the caller any of his personal information and called the Sheriff’s Office immediately, the report states.