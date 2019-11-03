Rush Springs students compete in TSA conference
The Rush Springs Schools held its TSA (Technology Students Association) Mini Conference on Saturday.
Students competed in about eight different business skill events for middle and high school students. The events included dragsters design and build, essays on technology, TSA Creed presentation, biotechnology designs, career preps, leadership skills, community service videos, problem solving, and school gardens using hydroponics/aeroponics gardens, and entrepreneurship training for students using our school gardens.