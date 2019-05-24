Runaway barges crash into dam

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two unmanned barges that broke loose on the swollen Arkansas River in Oklahoma crashed into a dam hours later and sank Thursday, and they didn’t cause the structure to fail, which officials feared might happen.

The barges carrying about 3,800 pounds of phosphate fertilizer between them became unmoored Wednesday night in the Port of Muskogee, which sits at the confluence of the Arkansas and two other rivers and is about 40 miles southeast of Tulsa.

At some point, the vessels were caught and secured to trees along the soggy riverbank, but they broke free again Thursday when the trees uprooted, said Tricia Germany, a spokeswoman for the Muskogee County Emergency Management Agency.

The barges eventually crashed into the dam near the town of Webbers Falls shortly before noon and quickly sank.

“They did a direct hit, they kind of turned a little bit,” Germany said of the crash.

Webbers Falls officials on Wednesday ordered the town’s roughly 600 residents to evacuate due to the threat of flooding from the swollen river, which was at 42 feet as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That is 14 feet above flood stage. Later Wednesday, they sounded the alarm about the runaway barges on the town’s Facebook page, warning they could hit the lock and dam: “If the dam breaks, it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!”

The lock and dam didn’t break, though the Army Corps of Engineers was going to closely inspect them for damage, said Kenna Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Two downstream bridges, including an Interstate 40 bridge, remained closed after the crash until further notice.