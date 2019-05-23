Roots Ball to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK — Old fashioned Americana is coming to the cobblestone community this weekend.

The Roots Ball — now in its second year — will return to the main stage with three days of music, starting Friday evening and continuing through Sunday night. Dwight Cope, organizer, said the Roots Ball replaced the Red Dirt Ball as the Medicine Park Memorial Day celebration festival to bring something a little different to Southwest Oklahoma.

“We just felt like it was time to do something fresh and different,” he said. “Americana covers a lot of genres. We have a couple red dirt bands playing this weekend, too. This just opens it up a little where we can have multiple genres and certain genres represented that might not fit the mainstream.”

The fun officially begins at 8 p.m. Friday with Brujo Roots. They will be followed at 10 p.m. by Rousey, which will play until midnight. Cope said he’s excited for what they have to offer to Medicine Park.

“Rousey is some young guys from Norman and they’re a lot of fun with some up tempo music,” he said.

The music won’t get going until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cade Roth will lead the Saturday lineup, followed by an encore from Brujo Roots at 6 p.m. CJ and the Scissortails will perform at 8 p.m. The Tejas Brothers, a new band to Medicine Park, will finish off the night with a two hour set from 10 p.m. to midnight. Cope said Tejas Brothers are one of the hot acts coming into Medicine Park this year.