River flow raised to recover sunken barge

TULSA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tulsa has requested to raise the water level at Webbers Falls to 491.5 feet for 24 hours to help free two sunken barges.

The request made Wednesday with Southwestern Division Headquarters continues the efforts to recover two sunken barges at Webbers Falls. The pool reached 491 feet (149.66 meters) Tuesday morning.

Flooding caused two barges to break from constraints and crash into a lock and dam in May, preventing three gates from closing. Water flow at the gates is now estimated at 55,000 cubic feet per second.

“Water is pouring over the top of those barges through the dam, and they just can’t get the barges to budge,” said David Yarbrough, port director at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, adding that two of the gates are wide open.