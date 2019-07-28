Research leads to stories of the Comanche 13 missing, murdered women

The baker’s dozen stories of missing and murdered Comanche woman are finding daylight and hopes for closure.

Gen Hadley of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women of Oklahoma, Southwest Chapter (MMIW-OK-SWC), has been researching the circumstances of Comanche deaths and disappearances in an effort to keep their stories alive until they can be resolved. She said she is continuing her research and looking for more information or is seeking permission of next-of-kin for permission to publish these stories.

“I have a database of MMIW of Oklahoma, and to this date, there are 100 known cases and 13 of them are Comanche,” Hadley said.

“This is a list of our Comanche women that have been murdered and missing,” she said. “One is a child (Anonymous) and one is still missing. Another is listed as anonymous because the family wants it that way since the father, who is an elder and not in the best of health, has never been told how she died.”