Ready Jet Go takes one small step

OKLAHOMA CITY — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the new one-hour special, “Ready Jet Go: One Small Step,” premieres 6 a.m. Monday on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA).

When Jet reveals to his friends that he’s built a brand-new “super saucer,” Sean, Sydney and the whole gang head to the moon to test it out. But, after a rough lunar landing, Jet and Sunspot go missing and it’s up to the rest of the gang to find them. Along the way, the friends discover the many exciting things the Apollo 11 astronauts left on the moon.

A variety of games, clips and full episodes of “Ready Jet Go” can be found at pbskids.org and on the PBS KIDS Games App and PBS KIDS Video App. Parent resources are available on the PBS Parents site and PBS LearningMedia offers classroom-ready materials for teachers including video excerpts, games, tips and printable activities.